Inter are considering rekindling their interest in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud during the rapidly approaching January transfer window.

The Frenchman finished last season strongly for Chelsea, but has again been pushed to the periphery at the start of the new campaign.

He has made just two substitute appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League and has remained an unused substitute in their two Champions League games.

Giroud is keen to play more football as he wants to be in the France squad for next summer’s European Championship and he could be offered a way out of Chelsea in January.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter are set to rekindle their interest in the veteran striker in the winter transfer window.

Inter were keen on Giroud in the last January window as well but the Nerazzurri did not make a concrete move for him despite the player wanting to move to Italy.

Giroud signed a year-long extension with Chelsea in May and he was not expected to push for a move in the summer.

But with minutes becoming hard to come by for Giroud, the player may be open to a move in January.

His contract expires at the end of the season and he could be available from Chelsea for a nominal fee.