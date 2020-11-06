Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has expressed his happiness with the shape of his squad and admits he is aiming to be able to chop and change without any noticeable drop off in quality.

After back-to-back wins against Gillingham and Ipswich Town in the league, the Black Cats turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they will play League Two strugglers Mansfield Town.

Fixtures have been coming thick and fast for Sunderland so far this season, but Parkinson believes he has the squad to cope with a busy calendar.

The Sunderland boss explained that he is looking to be able to make changes to his team without there being any noticeable drop in the quality level.

“In a congested season I feel we have good strength in depth”, Parkinson said at a press conference.

“There are some good teams in the division and not a lot to choose between the teams.

“We are trying to build the two elevens scenario where we can bring people in and you don’t really notice a difference.”

Sunderland are looking to win promotion from League One, but Parkinson insists he will treat the FA Cup with respect as he looks to progress past Mansfield.

“For most managers, the league is so important.

“The FA Cup is the most important cup competition in England and we want to pick a team which can get through.”

Mansfield have picked up just seven points from their opening eleven games in League Two to leave themselves sitting third from bottom in the table.