Aston Villa are expected to consider signing an attacker during the January transfer window, but they are unlikely to sign anyone just for the sake of bringing in a fresh face, according to The Athletic.

The Villans did spend money in the summer transfer window after surviving in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth last season.

Despite suffering back-to-back defeats in their last two games, Aston Villa have still made a solid start to the campaign and look set for a better season compared to last term.

They have been planning for future transfer windows and are considering their options ahead of the winter window.

And it has been claimed that they are still looking to bring in one more attacker during the January transfer window.

They brought in Ollie Watkins for a big fee from Brentford in the window, but were believed to be still in the market for another attacker towards the end of the window.

Eventually, they did not sign anyone but Dean Smith is believed to be still keen on signing another attacker.

In January, a number of attackers will come under consideration for Aston Villa’s recruitment department to look at.

However, they will not be forced into a panic buy and will only sign someone if it makes sporting and financial sense.