Serie A giants AC Milan are trying to ascertain whether Manchester United would be willing to sell Diogo Dalot following the end of his loan spell.

Dalot struggled for game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season and the Premier League giants agreed to loan him to AC Milan in the transfer window.

But the loan agreement had no option to buy and the 21-year-old is scheduled to return to Manchester United at the end of the current campaign.

Dalot has impressed already at the San Siro and has already made an impact for the Serie A giants in the brief period he has been at the club thus far.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan are now considering the possibility of signing him on a permanent deal from Manchester United.

The Serie A giants hierarchy believe Dalot is a top young talent and believe that he could have a big future at the club.

The Portuguese is also happy at AC Milan, but it is not certain whether he has given up on the prospect of making the grade at Manchester United.

The Rossoneri are currently trying to probe whether Manchester United are prepared to negotiate his permanent sale.

Dalot is still rated at Old Trafford and the club do not appear to have not made any decision on his future at Manchester United.