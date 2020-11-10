Arsenal are amongst a number of European clubs who are keeping close tabs on the development of Sao Paulo striker Brenner.

The 20-year-old hitman has been attracting the prying eyes of European scouts with his performances in Brazil and could soon make the leap to Europe.

He scored 15 times in 25 appearances for Sao Paulo last season and has also been part of the Brazil Under-20 squad.

Several European clubs have been taking a close look at Brenner with a view to trying to sign him in the summer transfer window next year.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Arsenal are one of the clubs who are interested in securing the services of the Brazilian youngster.

The Gunners are alive to the idea of signing Brenner and have been keeping a close eye on his development.

Arsenal director of football Edu has a close relationship with clubs in Brazil and could look to use his contacts to get an edge in the chase for Brenner who has a €50m buy-out clause.

But the north London club will face serious competition for his signature from several big European clubs.

Ajax, Juventus, Lazio, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are amongst the clubs who are also keeping tabs on Brenner.