Bayern Munich are in touch with the representatives of Manchester City linked midfielder Denis Zakaria, but he is unlikely to leave Borussia Monchengladbach in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has been earning rave reviews in Germany in recent seasons and could have been on the move in the recent transfer window had he not been sidelined by injury.

A move to England has been mooted and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been credited with an interest in him.

However, the Citizens look set to face competition from Bayern Munich if they do try to sign Zakaria.

According to Sky Deutschland, Bayern Munich are in touch with Zakaria’s representatives over a move to Bavaria in the future.

The midfielder’s name was under discussion at Bayern Munich in the summer, but the club ultimately made a move for Marc Roca, with Zakaria out of action.

But Zakaria remains on their radar and the club have continued to keep their interest in the midfielder warm.

However, the German champions are unlikely to make a move for him in the winter transfer window and Gladbach are also not expected to sell a key player in the middle of the season.

Zakaria has not played since March due to a knee injury, but is now back in training.