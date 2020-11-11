Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson feels Elliot Embleton playing the full 90 minutes against Fleetwood Town was huge for the Black Cats star psychologically.

The League One side succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to league rivals Fleetwood Town in their third EFL League Trophy group stage game on Tuesday.

While Sunderland suffered a defeat at the hands of the Fishermen, 21-year-old midfielder Embleton clocking 90 minutes of playing time since August last year was a positive for the side to take home.

Black Cats boss Parkinson is delighted that the Durham-born youngster was able to play the entirety of the game, which he feels was huge for the player psychologically.

The Sunderland manager was also impressed with how Embleton fared on the pitch, lauding the Englishman’s set-piece deliveries and overall performance.

“It is huge for Elliot“, Parkinson told Sunderland’s in-house media.

“In the last 15 minutes, I just wanted him to get through to 90 minutes rather than exert himself too much because psychologically it was huge for him to get to that final whistle.

“Very pleased.

“Some of his set-play deliveries were great, he hit the post in the first-half as well with a terrific bit of skill on the far side.“

Having completed his first 90 minutes in over a year, Embleton will now be looking to build on the momentum and be a regular in Parkinson’s team.