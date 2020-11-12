Bayern Munich have identified Liverpool and Manchester United target Dayot Upamecano as the man to replace Jerome Boateng next season.

Boateng is out of contract with Bayern Munich in the summer and the club have decided not to offer him a new deal.

The German will leave the Bavarians at the end of the season and the Bundesliga champions are already thinking about whom to bring in to replace him.

And according to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich want RB Leipzig’s Upamecano as the man to replace Boateng in their squad next season.

The French defender is considered by many to be one of the best young centre-backs in Europe at the moment and is largely expected to leave RB Leipzig next summer.

His name was discussed at Bayern Munich last summer as well but the club decided against making a move for him.

Upamecano has a buy-out clause worth €42m and it will come under effect next summer, which should make it a straightforward deal.

However, Bayern Munich are not alone in their admiration of Upamecano as Liverpool and Manchester United are tracking his situation closely.

The Bavarians could be on a collision course with the two Premier League sides over Upamecano’s signature.