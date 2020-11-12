Manchester United linked Hakan Calhanoglu is still prioritising staying at AC Milan, but his wage demands are far away from what the Rossoneri want to pay at the moment.

The 26-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and so far, there is no agreement between the player and AC Milan over a new deal.

The Turkey international’s contract situation has led to interest from several clubs with Manchester United linked with monitoring the situation closely.

But it has been claimed that Calhanoglu is still keen on extending his contract with the Rossoneri.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the priority for the midfielder is to stay at AC Milan and try to work out an agreement over a new contract.

But he also wants to be one of the top earners at the club and has made a demand for a contract worth €5m per season from the Rossoneri.

The sum is a drop from the €7m he is claimed to have been initially seeking.

AC Milan are in no mood to pay such figures at the moment and are only prepared to offer him a contract worth €4m per year.

A considerable distance exists between the player and AC Milan and Calhanoglu could be open to agreeing to a pre-contract for a summer move from January onwards.