West Ham United starlet Ben Johnson has admitted he is loving being able to train with the Hammers’ senior squad on a day in, day out basis.

The 20-year-old, who rose through the ranks at London Stadium, has been a regular part of David Moyes’ first-team set-up this season.

Johnson was able to clock up Premier League game time when he came on as a second half substitute in the Hammers’ 4-0 win against Wolves in September and has earned a place on the bench another three times so far in the current league campaign.

The right-back is enjoying his sustained involvement with the senior squad and insists that training with the first team has been the best period of his career since he arrived at the capital club as a seven-year-old.

Johnson is aiming to be involved with Moyes’ squad throughout the season and is determined to get more minutes under his belt.

Asked about how he is enjoying his football being part of the first-team squad, Johnson told West Ham’s official site: “I think it’s always enjoyable when you’re in a team that give you confidence in training and in games.

“We’ve played most of the top seven from last season so far, and done really well, so in that aspect, it’s definitely good to be involved in that.

“Training’s been really good, like really good!

“It’s probably the best period of training since I’ve been over there, so it’s really good to be involved in the first team and hopefully be involved to the end of the season and get some more games.”

Despite only playing a supporting role in the Premier League, Johnson was a fixture in Moyes’s EFL Cup squad this season and started all three games the Hammers played in the competition.