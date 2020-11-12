Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on sealing a long term deal with Tony Pulis to become their new boss, according to journalist Alan Biggs.

Wednesday are on the prowl for a new manger after parting ways with Garry Monk on Monday.

Former Middlesbrough boss Pulis has emerged as the top candidate to replace Monk and it was claimed that the Owls had begun negotiations with the Welshman for the Hillsborough job.

And the Yorkshire outfit are hoping to seal a deal with Pulis on a long-term basis, with a contract for around two and a half years nearing completion.

Pulis’ former deputy David Kemp is touted to be in contention to reunite with the Welshman at Sheffield Wednesday with the Owls identifying the 67-year-old as their new assistant manager.

Kemp would be expected to slot in alongside Pulis as the new boss reshapes the backroom team.

Pulis has ample experience in the Championship, having managed Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle in the English second tier during his previous stints.

And the 62-year-old will have a tough task on his hand should he take over the reins at Sheffield Wednesday, with the club currently struggling second from bottom in the Championship standings.