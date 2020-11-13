West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini has explained that his goal against Tottenham Hotspur has boosted his confidence and helped him regain his form after a strange year with the Irons.

The Argentina international has struggled to establish himself as a regular in David Moyes’ preferred starting eleven, having struggled with niggling injuries.

However, Lanzini grabbed the headlines after he scored his first league goal since the final day of the 2018/19 campaign in dramatic fashion against Tottenham last month, making the score 3-3 with a long-range effort in the dying minutes of the game.

The Irons star has gone on to win the Premier League goal of the month award for October and feels it is one of the best goals he has scored in the league, while also holding huge significance.

Lanzini pointed out how it has been a strange year for him at West Ham, but feels the goal against Spurs has boosted his confidence and helped him regain his form.

“I’m very happy to win the Goal of the Month award“, Lanzini was quoted as saying by West Ham’s official site.

“It was hugely satisfying to score this goal, which had so much significance.

“When I came onto the pitch, I was just thinking about what I could do to help the team.

“I never anticipated what was going to happen, but these things do happen in football!

“I think it is one of the best goals I’ve scored in the Premier League so far, if not the best.

“It was very emotional for everyone. The team celebration was the best!

“It’s been a strange year for me, with a lot of ups and downs.

“I haven’t been able to consolidate my position in the team, but this goal has boosted my confidence, I’m back in form and it shows what I can do.“

Having received a much-needed boost of confidence, Lanzini will now be looking to build on the momentum and claw his way back into the Hammers starting eleven.