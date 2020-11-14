Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday feels Gers talisman Alfredo Morelos is dropping deeper and trying to link up play more this season.

The Colombia international has been the Light Blues’ top scorer across all competitions in the last three seasons, but has had a comparatively slow start this term.

Morelos has netted seven times this season, which is five fewer than top scorer James Tavernier and just two more than third top scorers Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe.

And amid the slower goalscoring rate, former Rangers star Halliday has admitted he feels Morelos is dropping deeper and trying to link up play more this season.

The Scot also thinks the Gers are far less reliant on Morelos this term, with the likes of Tavernier, Kent, Roofe, Scott Arfield, Connor Goldson and Joe Aribo chipping in with goals.

“I wouldn’t say [he is] working a bit harder, I think he has always worked hard but he’s definitely deeper“, Halliday said on Open Goal.

“He’s definitely coming deeper and trying to link up play, which is then where Kent is running in behind, [Ianis] Hagi or whoever plays on the right-hand side is running in behind.

“I don’t know Rangers’ goal charts, but I think there are at least six, seven boys on 5 plus already in all competitions.

“Whereas before, Alfredo’s scored 30, Tav’s scored 10 penalties and then the next person had scored three goals.“

Morelos had been widely tipped to be sold by Rangers in the recent transfer window, but the Gers did not receive any offers for the Colombian which they deemed acceptable.