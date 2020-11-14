Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge has urged his team to have a clean sheet mentality against MK Dons and warned against a tough League One fixture at the Stadium of Light.

Phil Parkinson’s men have lost their last two games on the spin, in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy, respectively, and return to league action this afternoon against MK Dons.

Burge believes that MK Dons will prove to be tough opposition, despite only having won once in their last seven games and is keen for Sunderland to have a clean sheet mentality.

The shot-stopper feels if Sunderland get things right at the back they can then look to push on at the other end of the pitch.

“It’s going to be a tough game – there’s no gimmes in this league”, Burge told his club’s official site.

“We’ve got to be right at it defensively and going forward, and we have to continue what we’ve been doing in the league so far to keep pushing.

“It’s important to clamp down our marker on the game, keep our clean sheet mentality and go from there to look for the win.”

While Sunderland have lost back to back games, Burge insists the feeling in the camp is one of being ready to get back to action and push ahead in the league.

“It was disappointing to lose in the cup competitions recently, but we have to dust ourselves down and look ahead in the league.

“We’re all feeling fresh and ready to go, and it’s important to keep that belief.”

Sunderland beat MK Dons home and away in League One last season, and will start as favourites this afternoon.