Napoli are looking to capture left-back Emerson Palmieri on loan from Chelsea when the transfer window opens in January.

Azzurri boss Gennaro Gattuso is a firm admirer of Emerson, who is keen to make sure he is playing regular first team football during the second half of the campaign.

Emerson, who was linked with an exit from Chelsea over the course of the summer, is out of favour under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Napoli have taken note of his situation and, according to Italian journalist Emanuele Cammarota, speaking to Napoli Magazine, want to sign him on loan.

They are looking to negotiate an agreement for an initial loan with Chelsea.

Gattuso has been clear that he wants Emerson to slot in on the left side of his Napoli team and the Serie A giants will look to deliver for their coach.

Chelsea snapped Emerson up from Roma in the 2018 January transfer window.

He has consistently been linked with a return to Serie A since landing at Stamford Bridge and his stock remains high in Italy.