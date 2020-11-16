Highly rated defender Ambrosius is out of contract at Hamburg at the end of the season and would be free to put pen to paper to a pre-contractual agreement with a club outside Germany as soon as January if he does not sign a fresh deal.
Leeds are keen on the 21-year-old, but Hamburg are determined to lock Ambrosius down to a new contract by Christmas.
And, in a blow to the Whites’ hopes of landing him, Hamburg have now moved close to agreeing a new contract with Ambrosius, according to German daily the Hamburger Morgenpost.
Ambrosius is a regular in the Hamburg side and the German giants are determined not to let him slip through their fingers.
They are unwilling to pay Ambrosius a salary they feel is unrealistic, but are now coming closer to reaching an agreement.
Despite Hamburg playing in the second tier, Ambrosius has now broken into the Germany Under-21 squad.
He has clocked six appearances in the 2. Bundesliga so far this season, helping Hamburg sit top of the pile with 17 points from seven games.