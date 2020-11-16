Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis has revealed that the opportunity to take a massive club like the Owls back to their best days was a key factor in him accepting the offer to take over at Hillsborough.

Pulis took over the reins at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday following the dismissal of Garry Monk, with the Welshman inheriting a side struggling to hit their stride in the Championship this season.

The former Stoke City boss has never been relegated as a manager, and the 62-year-old will be keen to keep that record intact by ensuring the Owls survive in the second tier come the end of the current campaign.

Pulis revealed that the opportunity to take a massive club like Sheffield Wednesday back to their glory days was one of the key factors that enticed him to sign up for the Hillsborough job.

The Owls have been underperforming for the last two years, according to Pulis, and the Welshman, who sees huge potential in the Yorkshire outfit, believes he can take Sheffield Wednesday back to the heights they belong at.

Asked why he chose to take over, Pulis told a press conference: “It’s a massive club.

“You say sleeping giant. It has been a long time time since the club has taken off and they are in a precarious position.

“The chairman has put a lot of money into the club.

“There has been a big drop off in the last two years.

“He has put an enormous amount of money and the returns should have been better.”

Pulis had the opportunity to assess his new squad at close quarters for the first time on Monday morning as he oversaw training.