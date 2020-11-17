West Ham attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals has explained how Irons team-mate Michail Antonio makes it so easy to play with him and has lifted the lid on their relationship.

The Hammers have made a positive start to their league campaign, sitting five points behind fourth-placed Southampton, and Fornals and Antonio have been key.

Reflecting on his relationship with Antonio, Fornals explained that the Englishman makes it easy to play with him and lauded the player’s abilities on the pitch.

The Spaniard also lifted the lid on his relationship with Antonio off the pitch, recalling when they played basketball and revealed that they spent time together beyond their time at the club.

Fornals is delighted to be playing with Antonio, as well as his other West Ham team-mates, and feels the ongoing season is one of the best campaigns of his career.

“We are close friends, not just outside the pitch but on it too, where all of you can see how both of us enjoy playing together“, Fornals told the Irons’ official site.

“I always say that in whatever team I play for, I want to play with a player like Mikey, because for me he makes it so easy to play with him.

“I just have to find his body [with the ball], because if I find his body, I know we will have the ball for a second chance.

“As well as this, last year we went to play basketball together and we do a lot of things.

“He’s a great guy, like a lot of my team-mates, so I think this season, along with my first season at Malaga, is the best season I’m living in my career in terms of my life outside the pitch.

“I’m very happy.”

Fornals and Antonio have contributed seven goals between them in the league so far this season and will be hopeful of adding more to the tally as they look to take the Irons up the ladder.