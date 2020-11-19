VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund are keeping close tabs on the situation of Chelsea’s 15-year-old starlet Emran Soglo.

The French-born youngster moved to England at the age of 10 and has been part of Chelsea’s academy over the last few years.

He is part of Chelsea’s Under-17s side managed by Ashley Cole and he is rated highly at the west London club.

Chelsea have long term plans for him and want Soglo to sign his first professional contract with the Blues in the near future.

But it according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Soglo is also on the radar of Bundesliga outfits Stuttgart and Dortmund, who are keen to take him to Germany.

Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat is known for identifying young talents and he is keeping a close eye on the Chelsea starlet.

Dortmund have already proven that they can attract young talented players from English clubs to move to Germany with Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham doing well at the Westfalenstadion.

Chelsea feel confident of convincing the player to put down roots at the club but in the past, Soglo’s entourage were not always happy with how the Blues handled the youngster.

With no guarantees of the youngster signing a professional contract at Chelsea, the two German clubs will continue to monitor his situation over the coming months.