Former Pacos Ferreira coach Jorge Simao has insisted that he has not been surprised by Diogo Jota’s performances for Liverpool on a bigger stage.

The 23-year-old winger joined Liverpool from Wolves in the summer and has been an instant hit at Anfield this season.

Jota has already scored seven goals in 11 appearances for Wolves and is pushing to become a regular starter in Jurgen Klopp’s side through the sheer weight of his performances.

Simao managed Jota at Pacos Ferreira and the 44-year-old stressed that the winger’s performances in England have not surprised him at all.

He pointed out that the Portuguese has had to work hard to reach a high level and insisted that the player has only been emulating at Liverpool what he has already done in the past at a lower level.

Simao indicated that Jota continues to do the same things without being fazed, while also lauding the Portuguese for his competitive nature.

The former Pacos Ferreira coach told The Athletic: “He didn’t come through the academy. He didn’t have a big reputation. He came right from the bottom.

“He played for small clubs and had to fight to make his name. I think that helps to explain his mentality. He’s so, so competitive.

“People often ask me whether I’m surprised at the football he’s producing.

“But I’m not surprised at all, because he’s doing the same things he always did.

“It’s just that he’s doing it on a much bigger stage now.

“He plays in the same way for Liverpool that he did for Gondomar.

“Whether it’s the Estadio da Luz, with 70,000 fans, or an amateur game in front of a handful of people, it’s all the same to him.”

Reds boss Klopp will be looking for Jota to continue his good form amid growing injury problems for the champions.