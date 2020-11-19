Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore returning to former club Barcelona is not likely, it has been claimed in Spain.

Traore has struggled to clock up regular game time under Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and has not started a Premier League game since his team’s 4-0 defeat to West Ham United in September.

The Wolves winger is frustrated at his decreased involvement in the first team and talks over him renewing his contract at Molineux appear to have hit a stumbling block .

Wolves’ Premier League rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have taken stock of the player’s situation at the Midlands club, while Traore’s boyhood club Barcelona are also credited with an interest.

The 25-year-old rose through the ranks of Barcelona before leaving the club in the summer of 2015 to join Aston Villa.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Traore returning to the Camp Nou is not feasible.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is keen on adding a new number 9 to this squad and the Wolves winger is not on the Dutchman’s transfer wish list at the moment.

Traore has so far failed to hit his stride in the current Premier League campaign and is yet to score a goal or provide an assist for Wolves.