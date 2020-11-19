Preston North End boss Alex Neil is of the view that the appointment of Tony Pulis as Sheffield Wednesday manager makes his side’s job clearer in their upcoming league clash, as the Lancashire outfit can completely focus on their own game.

Pulis will face his first test in the Sheffield Wednesday dugout at the weekend, with the Owls set to travel to Lancashire to square off against Preston at Deepdale.

The Owls are currently 23rd in the Championship table and Pulis will be keen on adding three points to his team’s tally against the 14th placed Lancashire outfit.

Neil feels his team can approach the Owls clash with a clearer mentality as he admitted that he has no idea how the Yorkshire outfit will play under their new boss.

The Lilywhites boss is focused on implementing his own game plan at home in Saturday’s showdown as he stressed that there is no point in second guessing the tactics that Pulis might employ on the pitch.

“I think it [appointment of Pulis] makes our week really clear because we just have to focus on how we are going to play”, Neil told a press conference.

“We have no idea what they are going to do now under Tony, there’s no point second guessing it.

“We just have to focus on what we want to do.”

Pulis has already begun the process of reshaping the support staff at Hillsborough, with Sheffield Wednesday bringing in Craig Garner as a first team coach.