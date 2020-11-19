Sheffield Wednesday star Jordan Rhodes has revealed that Tony Pulis keen to see the Owls work as hard as possible, but believes the new manager will change things on the training pitch.

Pulis took over the reins at Sheffield Wednesday last Friday and is now on a quest to steady the ship at Hillsborough, with the Owls currently struggling second from bottom in the Championship table.

The Welshman is banking on the collective team spirit of the dressing room and the support of the Owls faithful to fuel his team’s charge in the remainder of the season as the Yorkshire outfit look to get their season back on track after a disappointing start

Rhodes insists he and his team-mates have Pulis’ back, ensuring that the 62-year-old’s message is echoed throughout the dressing room, guaranteeing a smooth transition to life under the new boss.

Asked about new boss Pulis, Rhodes told a press conference: “It has only been a few days.

“It has been a general consensus to try and get his message across.

“As a collective and as a team, he wants us to work as hard as we can.”

The striker gave an insight into the initial tweaks Pulis has made to the training regiment at Hillsborough, with the Sheffield Wednesday boss favouring relatively smaller amount of time being spent on the training pitch, in a bid to prevent players from getting burned out with fixtures coming in thick and fast.

“The previous manager liked a four-day build up.

“I think that will be altered.

“The games are coming thick and fast so the time on the training ground will be minimal.

“I’m sure there will be a few changes in formation and personnel.”

Sheffield Wednesday are on the road again in the Championship with a trip to Lancashire on Saturday to take on Preston North End and Pulis will look to mark the beginning of his tenure with a win.