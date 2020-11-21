Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson is keen for his side to continue to be brave as they battle to turn their form around, starting away at Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

Pressure is now starting to build on Parkinson with Sunderland on a run of three consecutive defeats, with the latest loss a 2-1 setback at home against MK Dons.

The 52-year-old feels that the standard of League One means his team cannot afford to dip below their best, otherwise they will struggle.

“Each game is competitive, and you’ll come unstuck if you’re not at your best”, Parkinson said at a press conference, ahead of the Doncaster game.

“We have to bring our A-game to the table from minute one until the last.

“All the elements need to be in place which have brought us good results so far this season.”

The Sunderland manager is keen for his team to continue believing in themselves, while being brave in search of goals.

“Keeping the belief is important. We know going forward we’ve sometimes passed up some gilt-edged chances.

“It’s about keeping that confidence and bravery.

“I’m confident that we can continue to pick up points as we have been, and that future games might not be as tight because rather than just scoring the first goal, we go on to get the second as well.”

Sunderland boast the fifth best away record in League One this season and have yet to taste defeat on the road, but will face an examination away at Doncaster.