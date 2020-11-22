Fixture: Sheffield United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their side and substitutes to step out at Bramall Lane this afternoon to play Sheffield United in a Premier League clash.

Chris Wilder’s Blades have had a torrid season so far and sit bottom of the league table with just one point from eight games. West Ham, by contrast, have picked up ten points more to sit 13th.

David Moyes will be keen for his Hammers team to pile more misery on Sheffield United this afternoon and push into the top half of the league table.

Moyes must make do without winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who is isolating.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham, while at full-back Moyes selects Vladimir Coufal and Arthur Masuaku. He goes with a back three in the centre, with Aaron Cresswell, Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna slotting in.

Declan Rice is given the job of controlling midfield, while Tomas Soucek also plays. Further up the pitch Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals support Sebastien Haller.

If Moyes needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where he has options including Said Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham United Team vs Sheffield United

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice (c), Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Haller

Substitutes: Randolph, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Benrahma