Southampton star Yan Valery has insisted that he does not want to settle for being just a Premier League player and is keen to play at the highest level of the game he can.

The French right-back joined Premier League side Southampton’s youth set-up from French top flight outfit Rennes as a 16-year-old in 2015.

Since moving to St. Mary’s five years ago, Valery has made 36 senior appearances for the Saints, with 34 of them coming in the league.

However, the young full-back has explained that he does not want to settle for being just a Premier League player and has set his eyes on playing at the top level.

Revealing his aspirations, Valery insisted that he does not want to set any limits for himself, expressing his desire to play for the best clubs and become a French international, but also stressed the need for him to become consistent at Southampton now.

“I want to be at the top level, play at the best clubs, be [a French] international“, Valery told French magazine France Football.

“I don’t want to stop here, just being a Premier League player or an average player.

“I don’t put any limits.

“This season, I want to play as many matches as possible and become consistent.

“Then, when you are consistent and you play matches well, everything follows: you will be called up to the international level…

“Now, I am really focusing on playing.“

Valery is yet to make a senior appearance for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side this season and will be looking to change that soon.