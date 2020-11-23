Stoke City are considering a short-term deal for former Liverpool star Andy Lonergan after suffering a goalkeeper emergency, according to The Sun.

The Championship club are currently facing a goalkeeping crisis, with both senior custodians Angus Gunn and Adam Davies sidelined due to injury.

Stoke were forced to recall 20-year-old goalkeeper Josef Bursik from his loan at Doncaster Rovers and start him in goal against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Michael O’Neill’s side are now looking to bring in a senior goalkeeper on a short-term deal in an attempt to navigate through the injury crisis in the department.

Former Liverpool player Lonergan is under the consideration by the Potters, who have begun the hunt for an emergency goalkeeper in the absence of Gunn and Davies.

Lonergan has been without a club since leaving Liverpool, where he became a popular figure and won praise from Jurgen Klopp, following the end of his contract in the summer.

The shot-stopper picked up the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his stint at Anfield and immersed himself into the goalkeeping department in what proved to be an historic season for the Reds.

Although he is being considered, it remains to be seen if Stoke will pursue a move for the 37-year-old Englishman.

Southampton loanee Gunn is on the sidelines for six weeks, while Davies is nursing a ligament injury.