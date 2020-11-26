Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has lauded midfielder Mateusz Klich for his contribution to the Whites, stressing that the Yorkshire giants are fortunate to have the 30-year-old in their ranks.

Klich has so far started every top flight game for Leeds this season, with the midfielder directly involved in four goals contributions, creating two while also scoring two.

The Poland international arrived at Elland Road from Dutch side FC Twente in the summer of 2017 and grew into an integral part of Bielsa’s midfield after the Argentine took over the reins of the Yorkshire giants in 2018.

Bielsa heaped praise on Klich, with the Whites boss stressing that the 30-year-old in his opinion is talented enough to play at any top club anywhere in the world.

The 61-year-old added that he is fortunate to have Klich at his disposal in Yorkshire, while also lauding Leeds sporting director Victor Orta for his visionary move that bought the Pole to Elland Road.

“Klich, for me, can play in all the best teams in the world”, Bielsa told a press conference.

“So, he is in Leeds by chance.

“It doesn’t have to do with the fact I decided he continued at Leeds.

“In the first pre-season I asked him if he would consider playing at centre-back, but it so happened in the game before the season started, against Las Palmas, the candidates for the player to play as the eight started falling away.

“Ronaldo [Vieira], [Adam] Forshaw and their absences allowed him to play.

“Never absent since.

“In all cases, all the praise should go to him and [Victor] Orta who brought him here.”

Leeds are due to take on Everton this coming weekend and Klich is likely to be given the vote to play again by Bielsa.