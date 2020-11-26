Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has revealed that Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is able to keep the team spirit at Goodison Park high through honest conversations and maintaining good relationships with his players.

Gomes has started five of Everton’s nine Premier League games so far this season, with the Portuguese’s latest appearance coming in his team’s 2-1 loss away at Newcastle United four weeks ago.

Ancelotti revamped his midfield with three key additions during the recent transfer window and 27-year-old Gomes is facing increased competition for starting spots in the Italian’s side.

Despite remaining on the bench in the Toffees’ last two top flight games, Gomes revealed that Ancelotti’s comforting words and backing help him in having a positive mentality, which the player stressed is reflective of the great team spirit in the entire Everton camp.

Ancelotti keeps very close relationships with all of his players, according to Gomes, with the Italian constantly engaging in conversations with his charges while helping them push on and make improvements in their game.

“You want to play, so if you don’t, you will be upset – otherwise it is bad, right?”, Gomes told Everton’s official matchday programme.

“But Carlo wants to talk with you and for you to understand what is going on.

“Sometimes, other players are doing better… that is how it is now.

“But the most important thing [when you are not playing] is the manager likes to be really close to the players.

“It doesn’t matter if it is players who play, who are on the bench or in the stand – he speaks with everyone.

“It makes you feel comfortable with what he is saying.

“All the players are important at different points but only 11 can start.”

After resuming their campaign with a win against Fulham last Sunday, Everton will be looking to add another scalp to their resume when they host Leeds United at the weekend.