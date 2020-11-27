David Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi is planning to hold talks with Chelsea over a move for the Bayern Munich man in the new year, according to German daily Bild.

The defender is in the final year of his contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and could be in line to end his 12-year association with them.

Talks over a new contract with the German champions have stalled and the impasse has put top clubs across the European continent on alert.

Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Alaba, while Spanish giants Real Madrid are also said to be keen.

Despite a host of clubs queueing up to acquire the services of the Austrian, Zahavi, the player’s agent, intends to start talks with Chelsea in January, as he looks for a new destination for his client.

Zahavi has also set his eyes on holding discussions with French Ligue 1 outfit Paris-Saint Germain over a transfer for his soon-to-be out-of-contract client.

With his contract with Bayern Munich coming to an end next summer, Alaba can sign a pre-contract with a non-German club starting from January.

It remains to be seen if Zahavi is looking to for a club for Alaba to sign a pre-contract with or a destination for him to move to in January.