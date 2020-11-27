Gregory Vignal has insisted that Steven Gerrard changed things at Rangers along the lines of the Liverpool way, along with improving the facilities and bringing in a winning DNA.

Liverpool legend Gerrard took charge of his first managerial task ahead of the 2018/19 season, taking over the reins at Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Since arriving at Ibrox, the former England captain has consistently improved the Light Blues, who now enjoy an eleven-point lead over Celtic in the league and sit atop their Europa League group.

Former Gers star Vignal, who also served as the head coach of Rangers women’s team last term and is now at Marseille, admits he keeps in close touch with Gerrard and spoke to him following the side’s win over Aberdeen.

He insists that Gerrard has changed Rangers using the Liverpool way, boosting the facilities and giving the players no excuse not to achieve their target; Vignal thinks they will become champions this season.

“It is a massive job“, Vignal said on LFC TV.

“Managing Rangers, you have to expect that you will be under pressure, they are a big club.

“I think Stevie changed a lot of things in the right way, I think that’s what he did [change things the Liverpool way].

“Just in terms of facilities, [he is] trying to bring this DNA, this culture, winning culture.

“No excuses, ‘we’ll make the training ground better for you, the food better, the sessions, everything around will be better for you as a player, so don’t try to find any excuses, we’ve done that because you must be champions’.

“So I think he has done the right things and I was with him on the phone on Sunday, I think, after the Aberdeen game, so I keep of course in touch with him.

“I think this will be the year, this will be the year [for Rangers].“

Vignal also shared a dressing room with Gerrard as a Liverpool player between 2000 and 2005.