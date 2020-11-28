Fixture: Everton vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Everton have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side to Goodison Park for a Premier League fixture this evening.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men started the season strongly before seeing a dip in form, but have since recovered with a 3-2 win away at Fulham last time out, a result they will want to build on today.

Ancelotti must do without left-back Lucas Digne, with an injury during training meaning he will need surgery on his ankle and miss up to three months.

Seamus Coleman remains on the sidelines for the visit of Leeds, something which adds to the issues at full-back; Ancelotti has solved it today by deploying wing-backs.

Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal for the game, while in defence he opts for a central three of Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey; Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi will operate as wing-backs.

Further up the pitch the Everton manager deploys Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez, while Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin provide the firepower.

Everton have a host of options on the bench if Ancelotti needs to make a change, including Yerry Mina and Bernard.

Everton Team vs Leeds United

Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Davies, Doucoure, Iwobi, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Lossl, Delph, Sigurdsson, Mina, Tosun, Bernard, Gomes