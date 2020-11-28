Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus believes Kemar Roofe has been turning out to be a brilliant signing for Rangers this season.

The former Leeds United star returned to British football in the summer transfer window when he joined Rangers following an injury-riddled spell at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The 27-year-old took some time to get back to fitness and also struggled with a calf injury, but recently he has been showing why he was highly rated at Leeds and why the Gers spent a considerable sum on him in the summer.

Roofe has seven goals in 12 appearances for the Glasgow giants and McManus has insisted that he is turning out to be an inspired piece of business from Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

The former forward feels Roofe is looking fit and his ability to play across the frontline has added a different dimension to the Rangers squad.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “He has been terrific and what a great signing he is becoming.

“He is now getting his fitness and you can see the quality he has got.

“He can play on either side of [Alfredo] Morelos.

“He is versatile and can play anywhere he wants.”

Roofe has five goals in eight appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership to his name and will be looking to win the title during his first campaign at the club.