Ex-Scotland striker Billy Dodds has criticised Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer and believes the player is not as good as he thinks he is.

Ajer was strongly linked with an exit from Celtic in the last transfer window amid interest from abroad, but the Norwegian stayed put at Celtic Park.

His form has slumped along with Celtic’s so far this term though and Ajer could not help Celtic avoid suffering a shock exit from the Scottish League Cup against Ross County on Sunday afternoon.

Former Scotland striker Dodds has been less than impressed with Ajer and thinks the defender has an inflated opinion of himself.

“I don’t think Kristoffer Ajer is as good a player as Kristoffer Ajer thinks he is”, Dodds said on BBC Sportsound.

“I’ve always said that and I’ve noticed it from his Kilmarnock days.”

Dodds, who watched the Celtic defeat against Ross County, also took aim at a number of players in the green and white and believes they did not have the stomach to go into battle.

“I thought the Celtic performance defensively was horrific and going forward I honestly thought, and I’m not one to make bold statements, a lot of the players had chucked it”, he said.

“Three or four I could name – I mean Albian Ajeti, Odsonne Edouard, Tom Rogic, Hatem Abd Elhamed, there was just nothing.

“The players really let the manager down today. Neil Lennon has done a lot for the club.

“When he needed these players today, I’m sorry, but they sadly let them down”, Dodds added.

Lennon is now under growing pressure at Celtic and the Bhoys have only managed to taste victory twice across their last ten games in all competitions.

Matters do not get any easier for Lennon with a trip to Italy to face AC Milan in the Europa League on the agenda for Thursday night.