Andy Halliday has admitted he believes that Leon King is the best prospect in Rangers’ academy, but has also backed Ciaran Dickson to enjoy a good career if he knuckles down.

Steven Gerrard included several youngsters in his matchday squad for Rangers’ Scottish League Cup clash away at Falkirk on Sunday.

Rangers eased to a comfortable 4-0 win at Falkirk thanks to goals from Jermain Defoe, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic and James Tavernier, and Gerrard was able to bring on both King and Dickson during the course of the tie.

Dickson replaced Scott Arfield in the 55th minute and former Rangers midfielder Halliday has backed him to enjoy a good career if he shows the right attitude and puts in the hard yards to keep developing.

Asked what Dickson is like as a player, Halliday said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard: “Someone that is very comfortable in possession, has a yard of pace.

“He is a ball carrier for a midfield player as well, he can dribble himself out of tight scenarios.

“He likes to get in the box, link play, can score the odd goal.

“Good player, someone that’s got a good future if he keeps his attitude right and knuckles down.”

Halliday though rates King, who came on for Tavernier in the 71st minute, as the brightest young prospect at Rangers.

“In my opinion, yes [he is the best player in the academy]”, he said.

“I worked closely with the Under-18s last year and he came up from the Under-16s as a 15-year-old kid and to be honest stood out in the majority of the Under-18s game.

“For someone such a young age he plays like a mature pro, does all the right things, does the basics well, doesn’t try anything too fancy and does his job very, very well.”

Rangers have been draw to face St Mirren in the quarter-final of the Scottish League Cup as they continue their hunt for silverware.