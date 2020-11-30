Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson has hailed fellow goalkeeper Zack Steffen as a great custodian and feels he has settled in with the Citizens well.

The United States international joined Premier League giants Manchester City from Major League Soccer outfit Columbus Crew in the summer of 2019.

Steffen immediately moved away from the Etihad Stadium to join German Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan deal.

Having returned to Manchester City in the summer, the 25-year-old has been serving as cover for Pep Guardiola’s first-choice goalkeeper Ederson.

Impressed with what he has seen from Steffen so far, Ederson has hailed him as a good goalkeeper and feels he has settled in at the club easily.

“Zack is a great ‘keeper, he works hard every day“, Ederson told a press conference.

“He settled very easily, and the whole squad made him very welcome.

“Me, Zack and Scott [Carson] talk a lot – we work every day.“

Ederson also opened up on his own development at Manchester City, explaining that he has improved a lot under the management of Guardiola.

“I feel I have developed a lot since coming here, particularly training under Pep – he gets the best out of his players“, the Brazilian said.

“My style influences the team.

“I’m a player who is looked for during the game and that is a responsibility.“

Steffen has made two EFL Cup appearances for Manchester City so far this season.