Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has lauded Gers star Allan McGregor and feels that the veteran shot-stopper is up there with the best players he played with during his playing days.

The veteran shot-stopper equalled Gers legend Barry Ferguson’s record of 82 European appearances last week against Benfica and is in line to better it when the Glasgow giants host Standard Liege at Ibrox on Thursday.

McGregor has shared the spot between the sticks under Gerrard with Jon McLaughlin this term, with the 38-year-old’s experience and leadership enriching the confidence and calmness that the Gers dressing room revel in.

Gerrard is clear McGregor is up their with the best players he shared the pitch with during his playing career and he admitted the Rangers number 1 deserves to break the record for most European appearances for the Ibrox side.

“Allan McGregor is up there with the best I have played with, he helps set the standard and his consistency levels from day one have been high level”, Gerard told a press conference.

“He deserves to break the record tomorrow.

“I’m sure Barry will be very proud also as they played and won together.”

Rangers are on an unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership and in the Europa League, but Gerrard urged his team to stay humble and not lose focus as they are set to play a tough side in Standard Liege.

“We have set the standards high at this club but we need to stay humble and focused on the next challenge against a tough Standard Liege side

“Confidence and belief are really high at the moment; we are on an unbeaten run we want to continue.

“We know Standard will come here needing a win.

“It is a very interesting match and one we are all looking forward to.”

Rangers are currently level on points with Benfica in Group D and will look to bag all three points against their Belgian opponents to seal a spot in the next round.