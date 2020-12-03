Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted the ideal way to ease Pablo Hernandez, Diego Llorente and Jamie Shackleton into action is to manage their minutes on the pitch.

The Leeds boss has suffered injury issues within his squad this season as the demands of Premier League football take their toll.

He is though set to have his options bolstered by the return of several stars, though Bielsa is keen to make sure they are not pushed too fast too soon.

The Leeds head coach insists that in the case of Shackleton, Llorente and Hernandez, limited game time with the Under-23s is the best path back to first team contention.

“The ideal process is to manage the game time especially when players have repeated muscular injuries, which is the case of Shackleton, Pablo and Llorente”, Bielsa told a press conference.

The Leeds boss stressed the dangers of relying on a player who is not injured anymore, but has not yet worked his way up to match fitness.

“You may have to call on a player who is healthy but does not have the ideal physical performance”, he added.

Bielsa has regularly used Leeds’ Under-23 team to keep first team players not involved sharp and ease players coming back from injury back into action.

He is likely to play Shackleton, Hernandez and Llorente in Under-23s games before considering any of the trio for first team duty.