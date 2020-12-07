Crystal Palace hitman Christian Benteke is not keen leaving England at the moment, despite interest from his homeland in the shape of Club Brugge.

Benteke has been used as a bit part player by Roy Hodgson in the current season; the Belgian striker has started only once in the Eagles’ eleven Premier League games.

With the January transfer window rapidly approaching, Belgian giants Club Brugge have been monitoring Benteke’s situation and could make a move to try to tempt him to head home.

The Belgian Pro League outfit are admirers of the physicality that Benteke brings, but look to have a battle on their hands to land him, even if they were able to do a deal with Crystal Palace.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Benteke is not keen on leaving England at the moment.

The striker, who has lived in England since 2012, is a firm fan of living in the country and is considering remaining there permanently when he eventually hangs up his boots.

Benteke is into his last season at Crystal Palace, but is currently not keen on leaving the English capital.

However, the hitaman could have to rethink his stance if he continues to not receive regular playing time as it could affect his national team prospects, with Belgian coach Roberto Martinez demanding that his players enjoy regular minutes.

Benteke, who was handed his first Premier League start of the season against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, rewarded his boss’ trust with two goals as the Eagles raced to a 5-1 win, and will be hopeful of further chances to shine.