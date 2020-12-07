Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has insisted that he will only take decisions regarding Billy Gilmour’s immediate future at the club once the January transfer window is open.

The highly rated midfielder is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Chelsea in the current campaign, with him being down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge owing to a star-studded midfield at Lampard’s disposal.

Gilmour enjoyed a five-minute cameo last week as Chelsea thumped Sevilla 4-0 in the Champions League and the Blues could look to send the starlet on loan as soon as in January to find him regular game time.

However, Lampard insists he will not take a decision on Gilmour’s immediate future before the transfer window swings open as the 19-year-old could come in handy in a situation where his side are left shorthanded.

Lampard confirmed that Gilmour is in line to start against Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday and went on to stress that the teenager’s situation will be resolved when the time comes.

Asked whether Gilmour will be handed more minutes or is set for a loan exit, Lampard told a press conference: “Billy will start tomorrow and I don’t want to have that thought until the window.

“We have options, but that can quickly change.

“I will make that decision going forward.”

Serie A giants Napoli are claimed to be keeping tabs on Gilmour’s situation at Chelsea and are interested in taking him to Italy on loan.