Jesse Lingard’s representatives are exploring loan options for the Manchester United winger in January and have held talks with Real Sociedad, according to Sky Sports.

The England international has fallen firmly out of favour at Old Trafford and is struggling to command game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lingard’s only two appearances for the Red Devils in the current campaign have come in the EFL Cup, with the attacker starting in just one of them.

With playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford, the 27-year-old’s representatives are exploring the possibility of finding a loan club for the player to join in January.

Spanish La Liga outfit Real Sociedad have emerged as one of the clubs Lingard’s representatives have held initial talks with.

However, it remains to be seen if the Spanish top flight side will pursue a loan deal for the Manchester United academy graduate.

It is also unclear which other clubs Lingard’s representatives have been in touch with as they look to find a loan club for their client.

The Red Devils star has also been linked with several other clubs across Europe, including Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.