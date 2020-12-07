Everton loanee Moise Kean has admitted he is delighted to be plying his trade for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, but is unsure what the future holds for him.

The Italy international joined Ligue 1 champions PSG on a season-long in the last transfer window after struggling to make an impact in his debut season at Everton.

Two months into his loan spell, Kean has scored nine goals and provided one assist from 16 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians, winning plaudits and raising the prospect of a permanent move.

Reflecting on his time in France so far, the Everton loanee has expressed his delight at being able to play for PSG, who he feels are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, Kean is focused on contributing to the club as he is unsure what the future holds for him, but is leaving the door open for a possible stay at PSG, who do not have an option to buy in their loan deal with Everton.

“I am very focused on playing for this team, so that is what I am focusing on“, Kean told a press conference.

“It is fantastic for me to be playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world but I am just focused on getting good results.

“And, you never know what will happen in the future.“

Having made a solid impact at PSG, Kean will be hopeful of building on the momentum as he looks to earn a place in Italy’s squad at Euro 2020.