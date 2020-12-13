RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has admitted admitted that his club could sign Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian midfielder is a man in demand and, with a €25m release clause in his contract at Red Bull Salzburg, is expected to move on in next month’s transfer window.

He has interest from the Premier League where Arsenal and Tottenham have been listed as suitors, but RB Leipzig are in pole position and Krosche has admitted the 20-year-old could join.

Asked by Inside Futbol whether RB Leipzig are close to signing Szoboszlai, Krosche said: “Yes, he can come.”

The clause in the midfielder’s contract at Red Bull Salzburg is claimed to require him to give notice of his intention to leave the club by 15th December.

The bid must then be made to the Austrian club by the end of December, in order for the move to be sanctioned in the January window.

He looks set to join a side currently sitting in third place in the Bundesliga table and just one point off league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Szoboszlai featured in all six of Red Bull Salzburg’s Champions League group games, turning out against Lokomotiv Moscow, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.