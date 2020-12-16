Fixture: Leicester City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Everton have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City.

Carlo Ancelotti takes his Everton side to the King Power Stadium sitting in eighth place with 20 points and victory tonight would move the Toffees to within one point of the third placed Foxes.

Ancelotti must make do without midfielder Fabian Delph, who has a hamstring injury, while James Rodriguez continues on the sidelines.

The Everton boss selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he opts to play Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey.

Further up the pitch Ancelotti deploys Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gylfi Sigurdsson. Alex Iwobi plays, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison provide the attacking threat.

The Everton manager has a host of options on the bench if needed, including Bernard and Andre Gomes.

Everton Team vs Leicester City

Olsen, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Sigurdsson, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Substitutes: Pickford, Kenny, Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Bernard, Tosun