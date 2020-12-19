The Italian suitors of Manchester United and Liverpool target Nuno Mendes are unlikely to meet the financial demands of his club side Sporting Lisbon.

The 18-year-old full-back has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs with his performances at Sporting Lisbon this season and the Portuguese giants could lose him soon.

The teenage full-back has started eight of Sporting Lisbon’s first nine league games and has only made 21 senior appearances for the club thus far.

The left-sided defender is on the radar of Premier League pair Manchester United and Liverpool and he has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Inter, AC Milan and Juventus have also been keeping tabs on the player, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, he is unlikely to move to Italy.

Mendes has a €45m release clause in his contract and Sporting Lisbon are in no mood to agree a negotiated transfer fee.

They want his suitors to pay the full buy-out clause if they want to snare Mendes away from the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

None of the Italian clubs are interested in paying such a figure and as such are likely to bow out of the chase for his signature.

A contract until 2025 has put Sporting Lisbon in a strong position to dictate the terms of his eventual departure.