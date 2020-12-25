Napoli have stepped up their interest in out-of-favour Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Emerson has fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard and has only clocked up 88 minutes of game time in the Premier League so far this season.

The full-back is keen to move on from Chelsea when the window opens, and several clubs from Italy are keeping tabs on his situation as they weigh up potentially signing him.

And according to Italian broadcasterSport Mediaset, Napoli’s interest in Emerson has now picked up pace.

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso sees Emerson as an ideal alternative to full-backs Faouzi Ghoulam and Mario Rui at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

However, the Naples outfit could have to fend of interest from Inter as Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte is a long-term admirer of the Blues star.

Emerson managed to clock up 80 minutes of game time in Chelsea’s 3-0 top flight win against West Ham United on Monday as he replaced Ben Chilwell, who was forced off with an ankle injury ten minutes into the game.

Chilwell is doubtful for Chelsea’s Boxing Day clash against Arsenal and Emerson could yet again feature for the Blues.