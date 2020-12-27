Serie A giants Roma remain keen on Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong, ahead of the January transfer window.

Frimpong has been linked with a potential move to Italy with Roma, but Celtic are claimed to value the former Manchester City man at €15m.

Roma have not yet been scared off Frimpong and, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, are continuing to hold an interest in him.

It remains to be seen if Roma will approach Celtic to try to do a deal for Frimpong when the January transfer window opens for business next week.

The Dutch defender has been handed 25 outings across all competitions for Celtic so far this season, providing five assists for his team-mates in the process.

Frimpong is under contract at Celtic until the summer of 2023, but could be tempted by the prospect of playing his football in Italy with Roma.

The capital club currently sit third in the Serie A standings, seven points behind league leaders AC Milan.

They are also through to the last 32 of the Europa League and are due to face Portuguese side Braga over two legs.