Manchester United have ruled out a swoop for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba due to the financial cost of the deal.

Alaba is out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer and talks to see him stay at the Allianz Arena have not resulted in an agreement, with the player reportedly turning down a £200,000 a week offer from the Bavarians.

Real Madrid are prepared to meet Alaba’s salary demands and are in pole position to secure his signature.

Manchester United are admirers of Alaba, but will not be making a move to sign him, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils have been made aware of the financial cost that signing Alaba would entail and are not prepared to play ball.

It is claimed that boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep a balanced level of earnings within his squad as much as possible and feels that Alaba’s salary would not fit within that desire.

The 28-year-old, who can operate both at centre-back and full-back, joined Bayern Munich in 2009 and has been an integral part of the Bavarians’ success in recent years.

He has picked up nine Bundesliga titles with the club, along with six German Cups and two Champions Leagues.