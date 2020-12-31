Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed that England manager Gareth Southgate mentioning his name has given him a new target to aim for, as he seeks to continue to score goals on a regular basis.

The 27-year-old had questions placed over his ability to cut the mustard in the Premier League when Leeds won promotion, but has so far grabbed ten goals to sit joint fifth in the top scorers list.

Recognition of his form has come in the form of his England boss Southgate mentioning him, along with Newcastle United star Callum Wilson, as possible candidates to be called up into the Three Lions squad.

Bamford, who insists that he keeps setting and surpassing targets, reveals that the England manager mentioning his name gives him an extra target to push towards.

“Personally, I always set different targets and when I hit them I keep moving on and moving on”, Bamford said on the Leeds United Podcast.

“I wouldn’t have dreamed that after getting promoted that I would be linked with the England squad for example.

“The fact that Gareth Southgate actually mentioned my name, for me has given me an extra target to push towards now because originally that wasn’t there, but now there is a chance of it.

“It is now within touching distance so I’ve got to keep pushing towards that and then obviously as a striker scoring goals is the big one.”

Bamford did attract interest from the Republic of Ireland, but resisted call-ups from now former boss Mick McCarthy.