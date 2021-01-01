Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed will look at his options in the transfer window this month amid interest from several clubs in Israel, according to Sky Sports News.

Elhamed has struggled for game time at Celtic this season, missing a spell due to a positive test, and has been unable to see his family on a regular basis.

His family are in Israel and travel restrictions have left Elhamed admitting he has struggled with not seeing them.

The 29-year-old has interest from Israel and could be tempted to return home during this month’s transfer window.

It is claimed he will weigh up his options this month, but his current preference is to stay at Celtic and fight his way back into Neil Lennon’s team.

He has clocked 14 outings across all competitions for Celtic so far this season, providing four assists for his team-mates.

Since joining the Bhoys, Elhamed has made 29 appearances and won the Scottish Premiership title last season.

He is under contract at Celtic Park until the summer of 2023.